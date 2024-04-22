Kanesatake food bank off to strong start

Local Journalism Initiative
·3 min read

When the community gathered to celebrate the completion of a landmark study of Kanesatake nutrition last year, one aspect of the report was already out of date – the cost of groceries.

The initial report arising from the Kanesatake portion of the Food, Environment, Health, and Nutrition of First Nations Children and Youth (FEHNCY) study, which is taking an in-depth look at health factors in many Indigenous communities across Canada, suggested $300 a week can feed a local family of four.

“How much meat is in that grocery of $300? How many vegetables? Everything went up so much,” said FEHNCY community engagement liaison Tess Lalonde. “It wasn’t realistic what the results were, once they came out with it, but it was from 2022.”

The skyrocketing cost of groceries has stretched family budgets in recent months and years, sometimes past the breaking point. So the news that a food bank operated by the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) has finally relaunched in the community building could not come soon enough.

“I think it’s good,” said Lalonde, who noted the importance of other food security measures, such as local gardens. “There are a lot of people who are in need – the non-workers, the elders, a lot of people need that food bank.”

The facility comes after long delays, with the KHC citing the discovery of inadequate ventilation for the refrigerator in a postponement announced last summer. But on April 4, with the assistance of volunteers, the long-awaited facility opened its doors.

“The issues are resolved, and it took an important investment both financially and in terms of human resources to ensure it would be rectified,” said Teiawenhniseráhte Tomlinson, KHC’s executive director. “We made it happen because we recognize the need and social value in such an initiative.”

Registration is required for use of the food bank. As of last week, there were 40 families signed up. A low income is the main criterion for registration, but Tomlinson said anyone who is struggling to make ends meet should call to enquire.

“Eating is an essential need. It shouldn’t be a decision people have to make,” said Tomlinson, noting that the cost of living is rising faster than incomes. “From a social and physical health perspective, nutrition is a significant determinant of health, so it’s important for us to try and offer help how we can within our mandate.”

The health centre is exploring relationships with grocery stores and local producers that could provide donations. Funding for the project comes in part from the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC), with the rest coming from existing resources.

In addition to KHC staff, the food bank is relying on volunteers to operate the service.

“We had a great time last week,” said Kanehsata’kehró:non Elaine Daye, who volunteers Thursdays to help with distribution.

“I think it’s easy to donate money, but it means more when you donate your time,” she said. “This project is desperately needed here in the community, with the cost of food almost doubling since COVID-19. Some people are barely making ends meet, so this project will surely help.”

She feels it is much better organized than it has been in the past, making the service easier and more pleasant.

While she is not personally accessing the resource, she believes people should not hesitate to do so if they are struggling.

“If ever my circumstances changed and I needed it, I definitely would take advantage of it, but for now I’m fine,” she said.

Those interested in registering for the service or volunteering should call KHC’s community health representative, Michelle Béland, at 450-479-6000, ext. 292.

marcus@easterndoor.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 7-day stretch of violence reveals extent of issues Saskatoon faces heading into summer 2024

    Warning: this story contains disturbing details.It was late afternoon on a Monday when the gut-stabbed teen collapsed on a bench in front of dozens of horrified onlookers at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue S.In minutes, marked and unmarked police cruisers with flashing lights and whoop-whooping sirens descended on the busy downtown intersection, soon followed by ambulances and fire trucks.Businesses nearby locked their doors.By that evening, April 8, police had scoured video from sur

  • Jury finds Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

    TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after

  • John Legend Goes Apoplectic on ‘Racist’ Donald Trump

    MSNBCSinger John Legend eviscerated Donald Trump in an interview with Jen Psaki on MSNBC Sunday, calling the former president a racist “in the core of his being.”Appearing on Inside with Jen Psaki to discuss his work in criminal justice reform, Legend began by talking about his personal connection to the issue, telling viewers that while growing up in Springfield, Ohio, he had an early introduction to the criminal justice system. His mother, along with other family members, he revealed, had spen

  • Seattle police release body cam footage of deadly pedophile sting operation

    Seattle police have released video of an officer-involved shooting during a sting operation to arrest a 67-year-old man who arranged to meet two minor females at an area hotel.

  • Bricks of cocaine found in lamp offer clue into a Homestead woman’s deadly carjacking

    There have been three arrests made in connection to the Homestead woman’s death.

  • Teen in life-threatening condition after riding top of GO train: Toronto police

    A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after he and two other youths attempted to ride the top of a GO train that was in motion after midnight Saturday. While the train was in motion, three of the teens went outside and climbed onto the roof. One of them came in contact with a stationary object and fell.

  • A ‘gentle soul’ whose mother’s death sent him into decline: How Max Azzarello came to set himself on fire outside Trump trial

    Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said

  • Trump Trial Self-Immolator Donated Both His Kidneys, Saving Two People’s Lives

    Reuters/Caitlin OchsThe conspiracy-plagued man who fatally set himself on fire outside Donald Trump’s trial in New York City on Friday was an organ donor who has already saved the the lives of two others, the nonprofit group LiveOn NY said Sunday.The organ transplant nonprofit told The Daily Beast that Max Azzarello’s kidneys remained healthy despite his burns and that they’d already been transplanted to a pair of Americans in need.“Both of Mr. Azzarello’s kidneys were transplanted, and he was a

  • 2 children dead, 15 people injured after vehicle crashes into building holding child's birthday party

    Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.

  • Israeli troops storm back into eastern Khan Younis; bodies recovered in hospital ruins

    Israeli troops fought their way back into an eastern section of Khan Younis in a surprise raid, residents said on Monday, sending people who had returned to abandoned homes in the ruins of the southern Gaza Strip's main city fleeing once more. Elsewhere in Khan Younis, scores more bodies were recovered from what Palestinian authorities said were mass graves on the site of the city's main hospital, abandoned by Israeli troops. Further south there were fresh air strikes on Rafah, the last refuge where more than half of the enclave's 2.3 million people have sought shelter.

  • In domestic abuse, strangulation is a 'hidden' predictor of femicide, experts say

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc

  • Two people dead, four others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland

    PORT AU PORT, N.L. — The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland. The department says the Canadian Coast Guard received a report of people in the water near the fishing town of Lark Harbour at around 11 a.m. Sunday after a seven-metre fishing vessel called Miss Jenny capsized with six people aboard. The coast guard issued a mayday relay to vessels in the area and its team, equipped with a

  • Accused of double murder: The grandmother, her boyfriend and the couple who hosted anti-government religious meetings

    Authorities say a five-year custody dispute ended in a plot involving burner phones and stun guns and the killings of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley.

  • 2 brothers condemned to die for the 'Wichita massacre' want a new sentencing hearing

    Attorneys for two brothers who were sentenced to die in a quadruple killing known as the "Wichita massacre” will argue Monday for a formal resentencing hearing, the latest in a long series of appeals. How the sentencing was handled has long been a point of contention because the two brothers — Jonathan and Reginald Carr — had a joint hearing when jurors considered their punishments. The prosecution has long argued that the brothers broke into a home in December 2000 and forced the three men and two women there to have sex with one another and later to withdraw money from ATMs.

  • Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration

    FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director

  • Australian woman appears in court charged with poisoning husband and his relatives with mushrooms

    A woman accused of serving her ex-husband’s parents and an aunt poisonous mushrooms with lunch appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder. Erin Patterson, 49, appeared briefly in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court by video link from a Melbourne prison where she has been held since she was arrested in November last year. Magistrate Tim Walsh said he would announce on May 7 whether Patterson will face a committal hearing in the same court in Morwell or in Melbourne.

  • Serial killer Lucy Letby’s appeal against her convictions to be heard

    If three judges decline to give permission, it will mark the end of the appeal process for Letby.

  • Former Philadelphia police officer pleads guilty over fatally shooting 12-year-old in the back

    A former Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty Friday over fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back in March 2022, according to court documents.

  • Florida Couple Charged After Allegedly Faking $1M Lottery Ticket to Try and Win Top Prize

    Kira Enders and Dakota Jones have been charged with grand theft of more than $100,000 after they allegedly tried to tape two different lottery tickets together

  • Woman who murdered Caroline Glachan in 1996 jailed for life

    Donna Marie Brand was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow over the death of the teenager.