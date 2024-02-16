Kanesatake Winter Carnival keeps rolling

Kanesatake has been in the heart of Winter Carnival over the past week, with highlights like Carnival Night and glow-in-the-dark volleyball delighting community members seeking respite from the winter blues.

“I think it’s going really great,” said Jadyn Lauder, child and youth program coordinator at the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC), which organizes the two-week event. “I wish the weather would have been in our favour, but we were able to pull through and do different stuff.”

Melty temperatures have plagued organizers and participants alike, but the decision to err on the side of caution by scheduling a lot of indoor events and then adjusting the calendar with weather reports added up to the carnival proceeding largely unimpeded.

After the first week saw the community compete in a handful of sports, Carnival Night was a palate cleanser last Friday, as nearly 70 Kanehsata’kehró:non packed into Ratihén:te High School to enjoy festive food, carnival games like bean-bag toss, and a light show.

“It was really fun, and I really enjoyed it,” said Ratihén:te student Tara Bonspille, who attended the Carnival Night and participated in Monday’s volleyball tournament, of the activities.

Community members were even treated to a 15-minute fire show in the parking lot put on by an entertainer.

“She was juggling with the fire, she was putting it in her mouth, she was doing all kinds of crazy stuff,” said Lauder. “The kids kept saying she was eating the fire.”

The performance began just in time, with a downpour following soon after and sending community members rushing back indoors, where youth had the chance to win carnival prizes.

The biggest change to the Winter Carnival calendar was the cancellation of the broomball tournament, which had been set to take place at the Ratihén:te ice rink on Saturday. Instead, about 20 community members gathered for a free skate at Complexe Sportif AP in Two Mountains.

“Some of the younger teens brought their hockey sticks and pucks and they were able to shoot on the net,” said Lauder. Others simply enjoyed some relaxing ice time.

Around 50 people came out to family bowling on Sunday, with a good mix of older and younger youth showing up to play two free games with their families.

“My family and I enjoyed it for the most part, but it showed we were pretty rusty,” laughed Louanne Kaniehtenhawi Cataford, a child and youth program animator at KHC.

Organizers made sure to keep the Super Bowl in mind, with the event finishing at 1:30 p.m. “We know people are big football fanatics,” said Lauder.

Monday featured glow-in-the-dark volleyball, an idea borrowed from Kahnawake’s Winter Carnival. It was a big hit, according to Lauder. She hopes the experience might even help promote the recreational volleyball that takes place every Monday.

“A lot of people really, really liked it. It was fun. It was definitely something different than what people were used to,” said Lauder, whose team – Fam Jam – happened to pull off a first-place win for bragging rights in a photo finish against Team Nelson.

Six teams of six competed in the round-robin tournament, with one of the teams rotating someone in.

“Volleyball was a blast. I hope they bring it back again next year,” said community member Kahontókta Beauvais.

Beauvais also attended the paint night on Tuesday.

“I had so much fun. It was my first time doing a cultural painting,” said Beauvais, who decided to go because she finds the activity therapeutic. “It was very nice to get in touch with my creative side, and it reminded me how much I love painting.”

The activity was facilitated by Tekaronhiahkhwa Standup, who owns and operates Traditions in Kahnawake.

“It was really nice,” said Standup, who believes offering a variety of activities is important.

“For me, art has always been a very calming and soothing pastime, so I offer it in hopes that others may gain something from the experience,” she said.

Ball hockey took place at the same time, with children up to 11 years old playing first – even enjoying a kids vs. adults match – followed by a tournament for players 12 and up, featuring three teams of four.

“It ended up being pretty competitive for the people that showed up,” said Lauder.

Tonight (Friday), 100 Kanehsata’kehró:non are being treated to a special National Lacrosse League (NLL) game at Place Bell in Laval, where the Toronto Rock take on the New York Riptide. It’s the first regular-season NLL game in the Montreal area in more than two decades.

“I can’t wait for my sons to see it,” said Beauvais. “Hopefully it’ll inspire them to pick up the lacrosse stick.”

KHC’s Winter Carnival will finish Saturday with the Strengthening Our Roots Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ratihén:te High School, where KHC will introduce community members to services and collaborations facilitated by the health centre.

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door