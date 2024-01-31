Kansas basketball blasts Oklahoma State ... even without a key starter in the lineup

Early in the first half against Oklahoma State, Kansas coach Bill Self stood up and looked directly at freshman guard Elmarko Jackson.

The freshman, starting in the place of KU star Kevin McCullar, was playing aggressively but a little out of control.

Naturally, Self mouthed to him to calm down. And he did, en route to one of his best games in a Kansas uniform ... and a big KU victory.

No. 8 Kansas blew out Oklahoma State 83-54 on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks led by as many as 31 on Tuesday. KU went into the half with a 44-26 lead and didn’t look back.

Hunter Dickinson and KJ Adams both scored 16 points as KU (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from a loss at Iowa State and swept the season series against OSU.

Up next: Kansas will host No. 4 Houston on Saturday.

Until then, here are some takeaways from Tuesday’s game

Elmarko Jackson plays freely

Heading into the season, the expectations for Jackson were sky-high. He was even projected as a potential lottery pick in multiple mock drafts.

Well, it’s clear he is still adjusting to the college game. Jackson has looked tentative and invisible at times. Self even mentioned that he was overthinking things earlier this year.

Against OSU, Jackson was anything but tentative. He didn’t hesitate to take and cash two 3-pointers in the first half and aggressively looked for his shot.

Jackson looked like he was playing without overthinking and it led to a nice stat line in the first half. He had eight points on 3-for-5 shooting at the break.

He finished the game with 10 points and two rebounds. He played 26 minutes, his most this year in conference play, and scored in double-figures for the first time since Dec. 30 vs. Wichita State (12 points).

KU’s defense stifles OSU

For much of the game, Oklahoma State’s strategy seemed to be to take 3-pointers and pray.

The reason: Kansas did an excellent job of walling off the paint and making OSU resort to long-range shots.

It didn’t exactly lead to the best results.

Story continues

Oklahoma State had 26 points in the first half after shooting an abysmal 8-for-28 (28.6%) from the field. One game after the Jayhawks struggled mightily to defend the arc, OSU shot 8-for-29 (27.6%) from 3, though the Cowboys did hit 5 of 14 (35.7%) in the first half.

Kansas finished the game with an 30-point advantage in the paint (44-14). The defense was stifling and a major reason why.

Dajuan Harris lives up to his words

It’s no secret that Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris hasn’t had the best start to the season.

He even admitted it at a press conference on Monday.

“The best is still yet to come. I’m ready for the best to come. I’ve got to continue to be ready to play my game and be ready to step up for my teammates,” Harris added.

Well, he was undoubtedly at — or near — his best against the Cowboys.

Perhaps sensing McCullar’s absence, Harris played with aggression and decisiveness. He scored seven points within the first 10 minutes of the game — he’s averaging 7.2 points on the season.

He finished with 12 points and seven assists. He also helped lead KU’s offense to shoot a blistering 34-for-59 (57.6%).

Not to mention, all five KU starters (Jackson, Harris, Dickinson, Johnny Furphy and KJ Adams) hit double-digit points for the second time this season — the first time was also against OSU.

It was the type of performance that KU has been looking for.