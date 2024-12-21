Kansas Citians start last-minute shopping push ahead of Super Saturday
With fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, shoppers took advantage of the final weekend before the holiday.
With fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, shoppers took advantage of the final weekend before the holiday.
Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card drama has captured the attention of royal fans everywhere, with the family’s chosen photographer, Will Warr, breaking his silence. See details.
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching family photo to mark the festive season
"I started feeling like I was being pushed out of the tradition because of my financial situation. I told her that, honestly, if I can’t participate in the gift exchange, then I might not come at all."
Kyle Whiting ran to a police officer's aid with the barber's cape still draped over his shoulders.
WARNING: This article contains explicit details of sexual assaults and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. In September, as the mass rape trial that has shocked people around the world was just beginning, Gisèle Pelicot said she wanted people to know her name. And now that all 51 men charged in connection with the drugging, rape and sexual assault of Gisèle have been found guilty by a French court, we can know theirs.One of those men was Pelicot'
Arelis Villegas spent two years trying to retrieve her slain daughter Aurimar's body before discovering — via NBC News — the remains were donated and sold for research
An image on Google Street View that appears to show a man stuffing a body into the trunk of a car has provided Spanish authorities a breakthrough in a year-long missing person investigation, The New York Times reports. On Wednesday, the National Police announced that it had arrested two people last month in connection with the disappearance and death of an unnamed man who went missing in the country's northern province of Soria over a year ago. One of the detained individuals, a woman, is said t
"His comment hurt, but I tried to ignore it to avoid ruining the moment," the woman wrote on Reddit, adding that "unfortunately, it didn't stop there"
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a ring-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently-published book A
A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.
Two men are charged after an incident at Manchester Airport, but no officers will face charges.
"He told me the gum turtle would crawl onto his shoulder and drop a piece of gum into his shirt pocket every day."
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was whisked back to New York by plane and helicopter Thursday to face new federal charges of stalking and murder, which could bring the death penalty if he's convicted.
"I don’t believe for a second that this woman is going into labor,” Louisville Police Lt. Caleb Stewart said, before the woman later gave birth
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe
MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — A car plowed into a busy outdoor Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring at least 60 others in what authorities called a deliberate attack.
Meraj Zafar, 23, who killed his wife in January 2022, is eligible for parole in 2038, per reports
"Why do we say 'slept like a baby'? Babies wake up every two hours crying. I want to sleep like my cat. 14 hours, no responsibilities, zero regrets."
“He didn’t suffer, he didn’t know what was going on,” Detective Inspector Stuart Woodhead, of Greater Manchester Police, told the inquest