Kansas Citians weigh in on rising prices, say it won't discourage them from celebrating July Fourth
Kansas Citians weighed in on rising prices, saying it won't discourage them from celebrating July Fourth
Kansas Citians weighed in on rising prices, saying it won't discourage them from celebrating July Fourth
Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily criticised for his reaction to missing a penalty for Portugal against Slovenia at Euro 2024.The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward was handed the oppor...
Netflix's docuseries 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' has sparked conversations about the salaries of NFL cheerleaders
The 2024 UEFA European Championship is down to its final eight after four days of round-of-16 matches.
The EURO 2024 Round of 16 is in the can, and now we look forward to the quarter-finals, which begin on Friday.But first, it’s time to update our Power Rankings.Disagree with our rankings? Of course ...
Christian Pulisic and the United States were dumped out of the Copa America last night and they lost 1-0 against Uruguay to mean they exited at the group stage.Having won their opening game 2-0 agains...
"When I turn 80, it will be one of the five best shots I hit in my entire career."
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have lost four players to the open market on the opening day of NHL free agency.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — A controversial gesture made by Turkey player Merih Demiral at soccer's European Championship has ignited a diplomatic brouhaha between the country and host nation Germany.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia sports radio host Howard Eskin has been suspended from Phillies home games for the rest of the season after investigations by his employer showed he kissed a worker for Citizens Bank Park’s food service provider without consent.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' school, Lambrook, breaks up this week, but the Wales children will still be exercising their brains in the summer break
When the World Cup comes to Kansas City in 2026, hopefully FIFA will improve on what happened during Copa America.
The Foo Fighters frontman ditched his rock star grunge to adhere to the famously strict dress code in the Royal Box at the tennis tournament
Four NHL players charged with sexual assault in an incident stemming back to their days as Canadian world junior champions have not been re-signed to their respective teams. Dillon Dubé, formerly with the Calgary Flames, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote with the New Jersey Devils, and Carter Hart with the Philadelphia Flyers were all on leave with pay. They'll now be free agents after the Sunday signing deadline passed.Former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton was also charged in the assault case involvi
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports has dropped longtime sponsor Hooters, saying the restaurant chain known for chicken wings and skimpy wait-staff outfits could not meet its financial commitment to the NASCAR team.
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
When the Tampa Bay Lightning made moves at the NHL draft to clear salary cap space, general manager Julien BriseBois hoped a variety of factors would entice players to sign as free agents.
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State informed football coach Blake Anderson on Tuesday that he will be fired for cause after an external review of allegations that he hadn’t complied with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases.
The Nashville Predators made a huge splash when free agency opened Monday by signing Stanley Cup champion forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in a series of moves topping $100 million that made Smashville the center of attention on a record-setting, billion-dollar day across the NHL.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have reached plea deals.
Manchester City’s ‘most likely’ exit from Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad has now been named, according to new reports around the Premier League champions.Etihad Stadium bosses are yet to mak...