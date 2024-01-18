Kansas City acquires Canadian forward Nichelle Prince in trade with Houston Dash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current have acquired Canadian international forward Nichelle Prince from the Houston Dash in exchange for forward Cece Kizer and an international slot for 2024.

Taken in the third round (28th overall) of the 2017 NWSL draft, Prince went on to score 12 goals in 88 career regular-season appearances, including 72 starts, for Houston.

"Although this trade comes as a surprise, I couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter," Prince said in a social media post.

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., who has 16 goals and 12 assists in 96 appearances for Canada, joins fellow Canadian Desiree Scott in Kansas City.

“Nichelle is a dynamic attacking player with success in the NWSL and on the international stage,” Kansas City GM Camille Ashton said in a statement.

“Bringing a player of her quality to the club continues to strengthen the team as the competition within the squad grows stronger," added Current coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Kizer came to Kansas City in a trade from Racing Louisville in June 2022. She holds the Current career goals record (13) and ranks second for goals in a single season (seven in 2022).

Kizer was originally drafted in the second round (13th overall) by Houston in 2019. She landed in Louisville after the 2021 NWSL expansion draft and scored the first goal in franchise history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024

The Canadian Press