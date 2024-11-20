Kansas City, airport leaders say transatlantic flight from KCI is still in works
The world of functional beverages, like sports drinks, is extremely competitive. But when a local company’s CEO is a former professional hockey player, he knows something about taking on the competition.
President-elect Donald Trump may find the road to cheaper gas prices is a little rocky.
You've done it, you reached millionaire status and saved $2 million in your retirement savings. No matter your cumulative retirement plans or other investment decisions, you've successfully reached...
The Tesla rival reported booming sales in its third-quarter results on Monday on the back of strong sales of its smartphones and the SU7.
CALGARY — Donald Trump's return to the White House is good news for Canada's energy sector and an opportunity for TC Energy Corp., the CEO of the Calgary-based pipeline company said Tuesday.
Two years after Premier Danielle Smith announced she would fix the provincial health-care system, Albertans are getting a progress update. But some parts of the overhaul won’t happen as quickly as promised. Lisa MacGregor reports.
The former Summerside councillor apologized for the first time in court Tuesday. Her lawyer said she was in financial difficulty after getting caught up in an online dating scam. Wayne Thibodeau was in the courtroom and has the details.
In a week marked by market turbulence and shifting economic policies, global indices experienced notable fluctuations as investors responded to emerging political dynamics and inflation data. Amidst this backdrop of uncertainty, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for investors seeking stability and income generation, offering potential resilience against market volatility.
An L.A. celebrity has sued a Texas lawyer representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusers, alleging extortion. Attorney Tony Buzbee dismissed the suit as intimidation.
With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away grocery stores are locked in heated price wars for the Turkey feast to woo still inflationary-weary shoppers.
Beijing's top official handling trade and economic affairs talks with the United States inspected major container ports in China's top exporting province on Sunday, amid concerns over the potential impact of US president-elect Donald Trump's trade policies. During his visits to Nansha Port in the city of Guangzhou and Shekou Port in the city of Shenzhen in the southern Guangdong province, Vice-Premier He Lifeng urged for stronger trade resilience and to make the trade more convenient, pushing fo
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
NEW YORK (AP) — Starting a small business is hard. Figuring out what to do with a small business when an owner is ready to retire can be even more difficult.
As global markets respond to the shifting landscape of the incoming Trump administration, investors are witnessing a mix of sector performances influenced by potential policy changes and economic indicators such as inflation and interest rates. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for those seeking steady income streams, with their appeal often heightened during times of market uncertainty due to their potential for providing regular payouts and stability.
Canada Post workers were back on the picket lines on Monday, after walking off the job on Friday. The Union that represents postal workers called a strike at one of the most crucial times of the year, with many small businesses relying on them to deliver packages before the holidays. CBC’s Greg Ross has more on the impact of the labour disruption.
As global markets navigate the complexities of political shifts and economic signals, investors are keenly observing the impact of regulatory changes on various sectors. With U.S. stocks experiencing fluctuations due to policy uncertainties and interest rate expectations, the search for stable income sources becomes increasingly important. In such a climate, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream, providing potential stability amidst market volatility.
(Reuters) -Boeing will lay off more than 2,500 workers in the U.S. states of Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Missouri, according to federally required filings posted on Monday and a union official, as part of the debt-heavy U.S. planemaker's plan to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce. Nearly 2,200 layoff notices went to workers in Washington and another 220 in South Carolina, the two states where Boeing builds commercial airliners. Boeing declined to comment on the layoffs on Monday.
As global markets navigate the uncertainties surrounding the incoming Trump administration's policies, investors are witnessing significant fluctuations across various sectors. With U.S. stocks retracting some gains and interest rate expectations shifting, many are turning their attention to dividend stocks as a stable option amidst market volatility. In such an environment, a good dividend stock is often characterized by its ability to provide consistent income and potential for growth,...
The U.S. military is facing a major shortage of antimony, a little-known metal that is critical not just to U.S. national security, but its broader economy.
Germany's troubled manufacturing firms say they are facing a number of significant problems.