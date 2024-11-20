Kansas City, airport leaders say transatlantic flight from KCI is still in works

Reuters

(Reuters) -Boeing will lay off more than 2,500 workers in the U.S. states of Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Missouri, according to federally required filings posted on Monday and a union official, as part of the debt-heavy U.S. planemaker's plan to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce. Nearly 2,200 layoff notices went to workers in Washington and another 220 in South Carolina, the two states where Boeing builds commercial airliners. Boeing declined to comment on the layoffs on Monday.