Kansas City-area man who volunteered with Global Care Force describes what Ukraine still needs.

In late August, amid a rising outcry over revelations that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had received decades of undisclosed gifts and free luxury travel, a lawyer in Chicago fired off an email to her fellow former Thomas clerks. “Many of us have been asked recently about the justice,” wrote the lawyer, Taylor Meehan. “In response, there’s not always the opportunity to tell his story and share what it was like to work for him. And there’s rarely the opportunity for us to do so all togeth