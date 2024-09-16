Kansas City-area republican, democrat leaders are seeing uptick in political involvement
Sarah Matthews slammed far-right conspiracy theorist Loomer as the "ultimate sycophant" who is "clearly angling" for one thing.
The billionaire X owner posted, deleted and then tried to spin what was slammed as a "dangerous" hot take on the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
As a listener, you could tell host Kara Swisher got excited when Hillary Clinton brought up Elon Musk’s unhinged attack on Taylor Swift during the latest episode of her podcast On. “Please comment on that,” Swisher implored Clinton after she mentioned that Donald Trump “had his alter ego Elon Musk say something really rotten and creepy about” Swift following her big endorsement of Kamala Harris. “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk tweeted on d
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll has some findings that should give Trump some pause, as his struggles are about a lot more than Iowa.
The Trump campaign is blaming Kamala Harris and her Democratic supporters for the second assassination attempt on the former president.They claim that concerted attempts to demonize Donald Trump as a threat to democracy are putting his life at risk.Hours after Sunday’s failed shooting plot at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, his senior campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted a video of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calling Trump “extraordinarily dangerous” and a “threat to democracy.”Read more at
Donald Trump was slammed as a "deeply unwell traitor" by his niece.
While former President Trump played at his Florida golf course, a gunman opened fire
The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo
The former president claimed he hadn't a clue "what happened" in the Ohio community.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
"I wasn't previously motivated to vote before this election, honestly, but the hate, divisiveness, and negativity from the Trump campaign is ridiculous."
Vice President Harris’s campaign mocked former President Trump in a release Sunday after he expressed his dislike for pop superstar Taylor Swift on Truth Social. “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad,” Harris’s campaign said Sunday in a release from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on the social…
MPs are back in the House of Commons for the first sitting since the New Democrats ended an agreement with the Liberals that kept the minority Liberal government from losing a confidence vote. With the prospect of a snap election looming large, MPs clashed in the first question period of the fall session. (Sept. 16, 2024)
On CNN’s State of the Union, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, and Republican pollster Brenda Gianiny join Dana Bash to react to JD Vance’s appearance on State of the Union and Trump’s decision to lean into spreading misinformation after the debate.
KHARKIV, Ukraine—Stuck in a crowded prison cell in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 45-year-old Viktor faces a choice. He can stay where he is, serving out his sentence in the knowledge that a Russian bomb could hit the jail any day, or he can swap his cell for the dangers of the front lines, as a volunteer defending his country.“Better to go fight with weapons, than sit here,” he tells the Daily Beast.In a tactic borrowed from Vladimir Putin’s playbook, Ukraine has started releasing prisoners for
Walking the red carpet of the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, comedian John Oliver told Variety‘s Marc Malkin that Donald Trump likely would not accept a loss in this year’s upcoming election. “It’s gonna be very, very close,” Oliver said. “And if Trump loses, he’s not going to accept it, making the fact that it’s going …
Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the economy, gun control, and reaching undecided voters
In the same breath, Trump condemned Democrats' rhetoric and used that same rhetoric against Democrats, describing them as an existential threat to the U.S.
MONTREAL — Politics, public opinion and salary hikes south of the border helped push Air Canada toward a deal that secures major pay gains for pilots, experts say.
OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Karina Gould lambasted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as a "fraudster" Monday morning after he said the federal carbon price is going to cause a "nuclear winter."