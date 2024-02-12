These Kansas City area schools have canceled classes for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and schools across the metro area are closing Wednesday for the championship parade.

Kansas City Public Schools said in a letter to parents that it will close schools Wednesday in the event of a Chiefs victory.

“Due to the expected extreme traffic around town, normal school bus operations may be impacted, making it challenging for us to conduct classes as usual,” the district said in the letter. “We want to give our families and staff ample time to prepare in case of a victory.”

The Independence Public School District said on Facebook that it will cancel schools Wednesday if the Chiefs win, and would make up the “red” snow day on April 29.

Lee’s Summit High School alum and Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah broke the news to students that Lee’s Summit R-7 School District is closed Wednesday for the parade.

Shawnee Mission School District said it will be closed Wednesday, as did North Kansas City Schools.

These school districts will be closed Wednesday:

Blue Springs School District

Independence Public School District

Gardner

Kansas City Public Schools

Kearney School District

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District

North Kansas City Schools

Park Hill School District

Raytown Quality Schools

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Shawnee Mission School District

A parade and rally will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Here is the map of parade route.

What schools are open during the Chiefs parade?

At least one school district in the Kansas City area will be open Wednesday.

Olathe Public Schools said in an email to parents that regardless of the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the school district will have classes as scheduled next week.

“Due to the five inclement weather days this semester, we are being extra intentional with our instructional minutes moving forward and have made the decision to have school and conferences as planned from Feb. 12-15,” Olathe Public School said in the email.

If parents decide to keep their children home on Wednesday, the school district said to follow each school’s procedures to report their absence.

Blue Valley School District said on Facebook they will keep schools open, and that if families decide to go to the parade, they should report their students’ absence in their typical manner.

“While we recognize the significance of this community event, we have already experienced five days of school closures due to inclement weather, and winter is not yet over,” Blue Valley School District said on Facebook. “Given these circumstances, minimizing disruptions for the remainder of the school year needs to be our priority.”

Turner School District said their schools will be open Wednesday. So will the Bonner Springs and Edwardsville Unified School District and De Soto School District, representatives for their respective districts said.