The Kansas City Auto Show is back this weekend. Here’s what cars you can see

Hundreds of new and classic cars are driving into Bartle Hall this weekend, as the Kansas City Auto Show is back for another year.

The event has been in operation for nearly 100 years, drawing thousands of car lovers to Kansas City. This year’s show will highlight the latest model cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, alternative fuel vehicles, hybrids and exotics from 20 car brands.

“Whether or not you are in the market for a new vehicle, the show has something for everyone and is the perfect spring break outing or activity between Big 12 tournament basketball games,” Larry Carl, the auto show’s producer, said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know about the Kansas City Auto Show, from ticket prices to cars you can test drive this weekend.

What can I see at the Kansas City Auto Show?

You can tons of electric vehicles, as the Electric Vehicle Experience is back at the auto show. Visitors will be able to test ride multiple brands of electric vehicles from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Guests can take two laps around the track on the main floor of the auto show in one of these electric cars:

Nissan ARIYA

Ford Mustang Mach E and F150 Lighting

BMW iX, i4 and i5

Mercedes Benz EQS, EQB, EQ and GLS

Kia EV6 and EV9

Volkswagen ID.4

Car brands like Chevrolet, Honda, Toyota and Porsche will have booths, displaying the newest models. Classic car models will also be on display, and the following experiences are being offered:

Volkswagen will be showcasing the retro VW ID. Buzz, an electric camper prototype.

Mercedes is hosting a children’s drawing contest: “Draw Yourself in the Car of Your Dreams” with art kits as prizes.

Ford will offer showgoers a chance to try its racing simulator and educate visitors about its Ford BlueCruise autonomous driving feature.

Nissan will hold a Pathfinder Scavenger Hunt and host giveaways for attendees.

When is the Kansas City Auto Show open?

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for adults cost $20 and $10 for kids ages 8-12 at the box office, while tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids online. Children under the age of 7 are free.

Since the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament runs from Tuesday to Saturday, visitors can receive a discount on tickets at the box office by wearing merchandise featuring their favorite college basketball team. Instead of paying $20, guests will pay $12 for a ticket.

The offer is available Thursday through Saturday.

Where can I park downtown?

There are over 40,000 parking spots in downtown Kansas City, and the closest parking lot to the Kansas City Convention Center is the Municipal Auditorium lot. You can pay for this lot or other parking lots downtown in person and online, or you can find free street parking.