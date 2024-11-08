Kansas City business expands as Fed cuts rates

Reuters

Canada's housing affordability cannot be resolved by changing the country's unique mortgage structure, the Bank of Canada's Senior Deputy Governor said on Wednesday, as a wave of mortgage renewals over the next two years threaten to hurt the economy. "Improved housing affordability requires a better balance between supply and demand, and achieving this balance will take time," Carolyn Rogers said in Toronto in an address on the country's mortgage market. The country's mortgage structure has largely helped in maintaining financial stability and access to affordable credit, keeping its mortgage default at amongst the lowest in advanced economies, she said.