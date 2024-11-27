Kansas City Chiefs Coach Shares Photo of Taylor Swift’s Homemade Pop-Tarts: 'Sweet Young Woman'

The singer sent her baked treats to Chiefs coach David Merritt Sr. following the team's latest win on Nov. 24

Jamie Squire/Getty; Chiefs Taylor Swift and NLF coach David Merritt Sr.

Taylor Swift is celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' latest victory with a round of her famous homemade Pop-Tarts!

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt Sr. posted a photo of him receiving homemade Pop-Tarts from Swift, 34, after her boyfriend Travis Kelce's win with the team against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 24.

“Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop-Tarts me!” The NFL coach wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside the snap.

In the photo, a box containing Swift’s baked tarts decorated in white icing and sprinkles, including one half-eaten one, was seen placed on a desk. A handwritten message was visible on the top of the box from Swift that read, “VICTORY POP TARTS!! Congratulations! Love Taylor.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Newscast/Universal Images Group via Getty Swift has a big reputation with her homemade Pop-Tarts

Meritt then shared that his wife, Yolanda, told him that he wasn’t the only one to receive the sweet treats from Swift this season — making him feel less special.

“Yolonda Merritt said, ‘She’s done it all season for different people Dave '🤦🏽‍♂️ I thought I was SPECIAL 🤦🏽‍♂️😝🤣," he wrote, adding of Swift, “Sweet young woman regardless!”

The coach also posted a photo of the singer embracing his wife as they posed together during an NFL game. Machine Gun Kelly could also be seen in the background of the snap.

Gotham/GC Images Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce pictured in N.Y.C. on Sept 8

Swift has a big reputation when it comes to her homemade Pop-Tarts.

In recent months, the “Fortnight” singer, who has been open about her love for baking, has had those lucky enough to have tasted her popular tarts rave about the baked treats, including Channing Tatum and various NFL team members.

In December 2023, former NFL player Bernie Kosar revealed that Swift treated boyfriend Kelce, 35, to her homemade cinnamon rolls. "We're having a pregame meal and Taylor is so nice she comes in by herself and she's so cool, she brings, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal," he said on Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Swift is a talented baker as well as performer (pictured on Nov. 1)

Later on in February, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said during an interview on Pro Football Talk Live the pop songstress baked the team some pastries.

"Behind the scenes, she, to fit in — she didn't even know she was doing this, I don't think — she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts," said Reid.

In an Instagram post shared on March 1, Pop-Tarts urged Swift to “release the recipe” while recreating the singer’s Eras Tour poster with a Pop-Tart photoshopped in the middle.