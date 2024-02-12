Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win second Super Bowl in a row

Patrick Mahomes rallied the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling 25-22 overtime triumph over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, cementing their dynasty with a second straight Super Bowl and their third in five seasons.

In a perfectly scripted finale before a celebrity-studded Las Vegas crowd including pop icon Taylor Swift, Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman in the end zone with just three seconds of overtime remaining to seal a dramatic win in what was the longest Super Bowl in history.

The win makes Kansas City the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies in two decades, cementing the franchise's right to be regarded as the NFL's latest dynasty.

"It means a ton," Mahomes said. "With the adversity we dealt with this year and to come through, the guys never faltered."

Mahomes, meanwhile, warned the Chiefs' rivals that their latest win was just the start of their dynasty.

"We're not done," he said. "We've got a young team. We're going to keep this thing going."

For long periods, however, it looked as if Kansas City would be denied by San Francisco's ferocious defense.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce -- the boyfriend of watching singer Swift -- had a nightmare start to the game, at one stage blowing up on the sidelines at Kansas City head coach Andy Reid in an extraordinary outburst.

But with Mahomes pulling the strings, the Chiefs finally battled through a below-par performance to deliver when it mattered once more.

Kansas City were left with just a Harrison Butker field goal to show for their first half efforts to make it 10-3 at the break.

Kelce meltdown, overtime drama

