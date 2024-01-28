Kansas City Chiefs Fan ‘Depressed’ Over Speculation on 3 Pals’ Deaths, Report Says

Denny Medley / USA Today Sports

A Kansas City Chiefs fan whose three friends were found dead in the backyard of his rental home earlier this month is reportedly “very depressed” as the bizarre case continues to spur wild rumors and speculation from the public. A source close to the family of Jordan Willis was quoted telling Fox Nation late Saturday that Willis is “devastated” after losing his friends. The frozen bodies of David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were found outside Willis’ rental home on Jan. 9 after the group had gathered on the evening of Jan. 7 to watch the Chiefs’ final home game. Willis was “asleep on the couch” inside the home as his friends’ bodies lay outside unnoticed for two days, his lawyer has said, and he had no idea anything had happened to them. “Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends,” the source close to the Willis family told Fox Nation, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Kansas City police have said no foul play is suspected, and it is “100% not being investigated as a homicide.”

