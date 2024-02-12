Kansas City Chiefs Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Victory
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrated the team’s third Super Bowl title in five years on Sunday, February 11.
The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, securing back to back titles.
Footage captured by Instagram user emilem124 shows Kansas City Chiefs fans erupting into celebration as the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. emilem124 also posted footage showing people driving in Kansas City while honking their horns. Credit: emilem124 via Storyful
Video Transcript
[NO SPEECH]