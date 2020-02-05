Kansas City Chiefs Fans Chant 'MVP' at Mahomes During Victory Parade

Kansas City Chiefs fans chanted “MVP” at quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team’s double-decker bus drove by during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 5. The parade was held in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Mahomes, 24, scored two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIV and is the youngest player ever named Super Bowl MVP.

This video from Jacob Taylor shows the fans lining the streets as Mahomes and his fellow teammates rode on a bus before them.

The victory parade began at 11.30 am local time and followed a route through downtown Kansas City, local media reported. The parade was followed by a rally at 1.30 pm in front of Union Station. Credit: Jacob Taylor via Storyful