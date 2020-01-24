Kansas City Fan Creates Chiefs Logo on Snowy Missouri Ground

A Missouri man showed his support for the Kansas City Chiefs by drawing out the football team’s logo on the snow-covered ground in January.

Eric Morfeld said he filmed this drone footage in Linn, in the Jefferson City metro area. The sped-up video, shared on January 12, shows a person walking on snowy ground to create the outline of the Chiefs’ logo.

The Chiefs won the AFC Championship on January 19, sending them to their first Super Bowl in 50 years. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LIV on February 2. Credit: Eric Morfeld via Storyful