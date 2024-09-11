Kansas City FBI & Parkville police seek suspect in small explosion at bank ATM

Parkville police and the Kansas City Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking for a suspect who allegedly vandalized an unopened bank in Parkville Tuesday night.

Investigators were informed of damage that happened overnight to a new Chase Bank location at 9000 Tom Watson Parkway. The suspect may have thrown a Molotov Cocktail at an ATM attached to the bank, the Kansas City FBI said in a statement.

Multiple windows were damaged in the blast, the FBI said, but no one was injured in the incident. The bank had not yet opened for business and no one was present at the time of the blast, according to FBI spokesperson Dixon Land.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect should call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.