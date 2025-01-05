Kansas City International Airport resumes operations after hours-long delay
Kansas City International Airport resumes operations after hours-long delay
Kansas City International Airport resumes operations after hours-long delay
Although personal items like purses or backpacks are still free, Air Canada is now charging an extra fee for carry-on luggage on many flights booked under its basic economy fare.
The man wrote on Reddit that their most recent trip left them with debt and they are hoping to start a family, so travel just isn't in their budget right now
Some businesses in Waterton, Alta., are now staying open through the winter months, pitching peace and quiet to potential tourists. The small mountain town near the U.S. border has historically shut down once the summer season is over, but after several years of rebuilding after a major wildfire and the pandemic, businesses are looking to welcome winter tourists once again.
Aviation analytics firm Cirium has compiled its annual ranking of the airlines and airports with the best on-time records.
‘This is the best thing I’ve heard in a while,’ one Reddit user wrote of the gate agent’s boarding method
Europe can be expensive to visit, but these are seven of the most budget-friendly destinations in 2025, according to Chase Travel.
The Embraer 190 aircraft, which was made in Brazil, was en route from the Baku to Grozny in Russia when it was diverted and crashed in Kazakhstan.
Authorities in Fiji have charged a man with the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 21-year-old member of a Virgin Australia flight crew on New Year's Day, a police official in the Pacific island nation said on Saturday. The suspect "will be produced in court on Monday", after having been taken into custody on Wednesday, acting police commissioner Juki Fong Chew said in an email that confirmed a report by Australian Broadcasting Corp, but did not elaborate.
It’s often said that the safest place to sit in a plane is at the back — and the only survivors of the recent Azerbaijan Airlines and Jeju Air crashes were in the rear of the plane. But, say safety experts, that doesn’t tell the whole story.
Passengers expecting to enter 2025 over the Atlantic ended up celebrating the new year in Boston after lightning stuck their United jet.
USA TODAY 10Best has helpful cruise tips on everything you need to know before boarding the ship, from choosing when to go to packing for kids.
Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination for her latest look in Aspen as she rocked a bikini and cowboy hat in new photos
“It’s pretty thrilling to go through life with Ted Danson,” she tells PEOPLE of her husband, whom she married in 1995
Sydney Sweeney shared an IG post including pics of her lying on a jet ski in a brown string bikini plus a shot that gave a rare peep at her engagement ring.
(Bloomberg) -- Since winning the US election, Donald Trump has taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him governor of a 51st US state, threatened 25% tariffs, and vented that the US is getting ripped off by its northern neighbor because of a trade deficit. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueNYC Congestion Pricing Set to Take Effect After Years of DelaysBurned-Out Parents Need
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) clapped back a President-elect Trump after he blasted President Biden for awarding her and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) the Presidential Citizens Medal this week. “Donald, this is not the Soviet Union,” Cheney wrote Friday on social platform X. “You can’t change the truth and you cannot silence us.” Cheney was…
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden stunned in a strapless corset and tiny mini skirt after ushering in the New Year with her family – see pictures.
A northern Ontario man who was the victim of road rage and almost killed is reflecting on the scary incident.James Turner of New Liskeard told CBC Sudbury he hopes the man who deliberately rammed an SUV into his car on Highway 11, near Temiskaming Shores on Monday, gets the help he needs."I really sincerely hope this person is able to be a functional member of society who helps their neighbours, and loves people, and is able to recover from this situation and is a beneficial member of society,"
"One should love America when you win and when you lose," the House Democratic leader said as Republicans fell silent.
Lorraine shared the sweet father-daughter moment in an Instagram post on Jan. 2