Kansas City live-music venue opened 5 months ago with plans to grow. Now it’s closed

Jukebox Heroes, a live-music concept that opened in August in Westport, has closed.

The bar was the first and only tenant of the 18,000-square-foot Warehouse on Broadway, at 3951 Broadway Blvd. It featured a live band on stage and a large jukebox where guests could pay to have the band play one of 180 songs.

Warehouse on Broadway announced on Instagram that the space would be “closed to the public until further notice.”

The post added, “If you are interested in booking a private event or show, we will be open to these kinds of events beginning March 1.”

Operator Matt Kschinka did not respond to emails and phone calls Wednesday. He told The Star when Jukebox Heroes opened that he had planned to open a martini bar and a rock ‘n’ roll-themed bar in the basement in 2024. Jukebox Heroes occupied the 8,000-square-foot space that was formerly home to Komatsu Ramen.