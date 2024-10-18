Man dies after attack by blunt object, according to Kansas City police

A man is dead after an attack involving blunt-force trauma in the Lykins Neighborhood of Kansas City on Thursday evening.

Kansas City police officers responded to the 3700 block of Independence Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an armed person, according to Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson.

Responding officers found a man suffering from wounds consistent with blunt-force trauma. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Officers determined that the man had been injured shortly before in an incident near 6th Street and Monroe Avenue, about one block away, according to DiMartino. A second team of officers and emergency medical personnel had also been sent to the area on separate reports of injuries.

Kansas City Police are continuing to investigate the man’s death as a homicide. No suspects were identified as of Thursday night.

The man’s death was the 125th homicide reported in Kansas City in 2024, according to data collected by The Star.

At this time last year, 152 homicides had been reported in the city, according to Star data.