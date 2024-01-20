Kansas City man gets 23 years for sexually abusing child, sharing video: Prosecutors

A Kansas City man who admitted to sexually abusing a 7-year-old and sharing the video recording over the internet was sentenced Friday to 23 years in federal prison.

Jeffrey A. Knight, 32, was handed the sentence during a hearing at Kansas City’s downtown federal courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Knight pleaded guilty in August to one count of producing child sexual abuse material.

The abuse of the child occurred in 2020 and continued until 2022, according to prosecutors. Investigation of the case began in 2022 based on tips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Knight was tracked to a Northland address in early 2023 based on information gathered through digital records and a utility bill in his name. Authorities said hundreds of images and videos showing the sexual abuse of children were ultimately found in Knight’s possession.

Prosecutors say Knight had been involved in trafficking child sexual abuse images over the internet since at least 2013. He used messaging applications and paid to be part of an online group engaged in trafficking such images, according to prosecutors.

Under the terms of his sentence, Knight is required to remain on supervised release for 15 years following his release from prison.