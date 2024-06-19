Kansas City man pleads guilty to murder charge in 2022 fatal stabbing in Merriam

A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a man in Johnson County in 2022.

John Daniel Crawford Murry, 27, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2022 in the killing of Charles Dillon, who was stabbed to death on Oct. 21, 2022.

Police found Dillon, who had been stabbed, when responding to a home in the 7300 block of Royalty Way around 11 p.m., the Star previously reported. Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murry was initially charged with first-degree murder, The Star reported in 2022. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree intentional murder, along with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Attorneys for both sides entered a plea agreement in Johnson County court Tuesday that would see Murry sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to court documents.

Devin Darnell Braswell, 22, was also charged with murder in the stabbing. Braswell was arrested Nov. 10, 2022 and sentenced to 21.5 years in prison in June 2023.

Braswell also was initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, as well as conspiracy to commit felony murder, according to court records.

Murry will appear in court for sentencing at 10 a.m. Aug. 9.