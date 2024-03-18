Kansas City Mavericks collect league honors, set records as ECHL playoffs near

The Kansas City Mavericks, who have already clinched a playoff berth, picked up three points in the standings this past weekend.

The Mavericks played host to the Rapid City Rush before more than 4,400 hockey fans on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

As has been the case for most of the season, the game was controlled by the Mavericks from the opening faceoff. Rookie of the Year candidate Cade Borchardt opened the scoring, MVP candidate Patrick Curry added a goal and Cole Coskey tacked on a third to give the Mavericks a 3-0 lead entering the second frame.

Less than a minute after Jeremy McKenna scored a goal of his own, Borchardt found the net again. Rapid City got back two goals in the second period to make it 5-2 entering the third period.

Borchardt’s third goal of the evening earned his first hat trick as a professional hockey player. It’s the Mavericks’ seventh hat trick of the season, which ties for the ECHL lead.

Seconds later, Coskey scored his second goal of the game. The Rush answered with a goal of their own, but Nolan Walker tacked on his team-leading 31st goal of the season for an 8-3 Mavericks victory.

The win was KC’s 44th of the season, tying for the second most victories in a season in franchise history.

Saturday was a much more competitive game as the Mavericks and Rush met for the final time this season.

With the Mavericks celebrating Affiliation Night by wearing Seattle Kraken-themed jerseys, Curry picked up two first-period goals and KC led 2-0 at the first intermission.

But momentum switched in the second period. Rapid City outscored KC 4-1 in the middle frame; Borchardt’s fourth goal of the weekend made it 4-3 Rush entering the final period.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, rookie Casey Carreau scored his second goal of the season to force overtime and send the home crowd into a frenzy.

After a scoreless seven-minute overtime period, the game went to a shootout. Each team went one-for-five; Rapid City scored the final goal for the victory.

As one of just two teams that have already secured postseason berths, the Mavericks sit atop the ECHL standings at 44-10-6 (94 points), 11 points ahead of the next-closest club with 12 regular-season games remaining.

ECHL honor for Patrick Curry

Mavericks forward Patrick Curry was named the ECHL’s Player of the Week for the week of March 11-17. Curry scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in two games against Rapid City.

Curry is the sixth Mavs player to win a weekly or monthly award this season.

The Boston University alum is in the midst of one of the best seasons in franchise history. Curry is three points away from tying the ECHL franchise record for points in a season. He is the second-highest scorer in the ECHL this season, with 31 goals and 42 assists.

Road record in sight

The Mavericks are nearing one of the most impressive records attainable: KC is now just three wins shy of breaking the ECHL record for road victories in a season.

The Mavericks are 24-2-2 away from home this year. The ECHL record is 26, set by six teams since 2005-06. KC has seven regular-season road games remaining.

Up next

The Mavericks are on the road for three games against the Allen Americans this week.

The best team in the ECHL then returns to Kansas City for three home games next week against Iowa (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday).

Limited tickets remain for all five remaining regular-season home games; call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com.