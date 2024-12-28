Kansas City moms share their stories of losing children to gun violence
Kansas City moms share their stories of losing children to gun violence
Kansas City moms share their stories of losing children to gun violence
Jay-Z and his hard-charging attorney were handed a setback Thursday by the judge overseeing a claim that the star raped a 13-year-old girl at a Diddy party. The billionaire rapper, real name Shawn Carter, had his bid to name the now-adult accuser denied. He was given until the middle of January to file a detailed response to her allegations, which he has publicly and bitterly denied. Also targeted by Judge Analisa Torres was Alex Spiro, the high-profile and pugnacious attorney Carter has retaine
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday released what she described as “shocking and disturbing” footage from body-worn cameras of correctional officers showing the fatal beating of an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York.
"A few days before his execution, Brandon’s family visited him for the last time. After the visit, Brandon told me there was a hole in the pane of glass. I naively said, 'Oh, so you were able to hold hands?' He explained it was an air hole to speak through, not large enough for hands, 'But,' he said, 'I could smell my mom.'"
Pizza delivery driver Brianna Alvelo, 22, was charged with stabbing a pregnant customer multiple times over a tip, authorities and reports say.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials are using forensics and video surveillance to identify the woman who burned to death on a subway car in Brooklyn, while the man accused of lighting her on fire was indicted by a grand jury on state charges, prosecutors announced Friday.
It's probably not the way they wanted to spend their Christmas Eve.
The fashion designer is mom to daughters Cecilia and Josephine
The country icon shared a holiday snap, and some Christmas wishes, with fans on Instagram on Dec. 25
Princess William and Princess Kate's daughter greeted royal fans during Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham – see photos
"Out of office."
"Cooking and cooking for holidays. Too exhausting. Yes, I like my food better. So do they. Let them cook it."
Giuliani pleads to federal judge to reject proposed sanctions in flurry of Christmas Eve court documents
Three Missouri residents are charged with child neglect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After a nearly weeklong search, Athena found her way home to her Florida family in time for Christmas Eve and even rang the doorbell.
Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster are heartbroken this Christmas after the shock death of their dearest friend, music producer Richard Perry
We had to do a triple take.
King Charles hosted the traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham in 2024, but the private home may not have enough bedrooms to accommodate all his relatives.
"We hide, and we don't talk to any neighbors. No one knows our 'real' selves because our farm would be burned to the ground — and that is no joke."
And it's not the first time she's done it, either.
Things are getting serious.