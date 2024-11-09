Kansas City police are investigating homicide at 75th and the Paseo

A man was found shot in his vehicle on Friday night at 75th Street and the Paseo.

Kansas City police are investigating a Friday night shooting that killed one person.

Police were called to a shooting at 75th Street and Paseo just before 6 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man in a vehicle stopped in the southbound lanes of Paseo, according to Jacob Becchina, spokesperson with the police department. The man had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Detectives were at the scene investigating, processing evidence and canvassing potential witnesses. Their preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot in his vehicle by an unknown suspect from outside the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted through the TIPS hotline.

This marks the 131st homicide this year, compared to 162 this time last year, according to data tracked by The Star.