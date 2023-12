Kansas City police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Tuesday.

Zakhia Hinkle was last seen in the area of East 36th Street and South Benton Avenue, wearing a light gray hoodie and sweat pants with her hair in a bun.

She is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Anyone who sees Zakhia or knows of her whereabouts should call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.