Kansas City Restaurant Week 2024 is almost here. Here’s everything you need to know

Kansas City’s biggest restaurant celebration of the year is back.

The annual KC Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 12, serving multi-course meals from more than 200 establishments. The 10-day celebration, ending Jan. 21, is meant to encourage dining out during a particularly slow season.

Each year brings a few new surprises. Here’s everything you should know before chowing down.

How much does it cost?

The restaurants offer carryout, dine-in or delivery options at $20, $40 or $55. Some offer dinner only, others offer brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Where can I eat?

Find a full list of participating restaurants at kcrestaurantweek.com, including Bamboo Penny’s, Marina 27 Steak & Seafood, Mission Taco Joint, Roots Seasonal Cuisine and Blind Box BBQ.

The deals are for a fixed, multi-course meal. Restaurants are starting to add their special menu offerings to the website, including chorizo hash from the Chive Cafe and Market, prime rib from Charleston’s Restaurant, and the pasta trio from Lidia’s.

Popular places fill up quickly, so diners are encouraged to make reservations online or through the KC Restaurant Week app.

What’s new?





Now in its 15th year, Restaurant Week offers several new dining options: Atomic Cowboy, Nine Zero One, Society KC and several others.

Anything else?

Ten percent of sales will go to this year’s charities: Kanbe’s Markets, a nonprofit dedicated to providing fresh and affordable food; the Visit KC Foundation; and Greater KC Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

This year’s sponsors include Sysco, J. Rieger and Co. and Stella Artois.