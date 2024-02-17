Kansas City Royals acquire Boston Red Sox reliever John Schreiber in trade

The Kansas City Royals added another veteran arm to their bullpen on Saturday. The Royals acquired reliever John Schreiber from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor-league pitcher David Sandlin.

Schreiber, 29, posted a 3.86 ERA in 46 appearances for the Red Sox last season. He is the latest reliever to join a revamped Royals bullpen.

This offseason, the Royals signed relievers Will Smith and Chris Stratton in free agency. KC also acquired Nick Anderson from the Atlanta Braves and added Matt Sauer in the Rule 5 Draft.

In a corresponding move, the Royals placed starter Kyle Wright on the 60-day injured list. Wright is recovering from a shoulder injury and is expected to miss the 2024 season.