Kansas City Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino hits 1st home run since shoulder surgery

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino circled the bases for the first time this spring.

And it was a long time coming.

“It felt good,” Pasquantino said. “It more so felt good to put a good swing on the ball. It felt good and I liked it.”

Pasquantino last homered on May 22, 2023. It came in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Pasquantino drilled a changeup from All-Star pitcher Michael Lorenzen into the right-field upper deck.

The Royals hit back-to-back homers that night. Royals captain Salvador Perez hit a solo home run in the next at-bat.

History was repeated on Saturday. The Royals hit three home runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 6-5 victory at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona.

This time, Perez started the home run carousel. He hit a solo homer off Diamondbacks southpaw Tommy Henry in the first inning.

Pasquantino followed suit. His home run drew a chuckle from Royals manager Matt Quatraro, who playfully recalled an earlier conversation after the game.

“He’s a liar because he said if he hit a homer, he was just going to touch second (base) and take it in (to the clubhouse),” Quatraro said jokingly. “So, I was kind of waiting for it, but he showed up for the next few at-bats.”

Salvy and Vinnie blast off back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/JlMdbG1ZKu — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 9, 2024

The Royals missed Pasquantino last season. He provided left-handed power in the heart of the lineup. Pasquantino hit .247 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs. He added 17 doubles and produced a .762 OPS (on-base plus slugging) before being sidelined with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Pasquantino underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the 2023 season. In his absence, the Royals utilized Perez and Nick Pratto at first base. However, KC couldn’t replicate the offensive production.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. shouldered much of the offensive slack. He hit .276 with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs and 49 steals. The Royals added more firepower this offseason by signing veteran slugger Hunter Renfroe.

The signing fulfilled two needs. It deepened the Royals’ lineup and gave more protection in the middle of the order.

The Royals provided a glimpse of their revamped offense this spring. Witt and Perez each have three home runs. Renfroe is still finding his way in the lineup while outfielder MJ Melendez is off to a hot start.

“We feel like we can be a pretty formidable middle of the order,” Pasquantino said. “That’s the kind of stuff we expected. … Just seeing different guys get going too is nice. At the end of the day it’s spring training, it doesn’t matter until March 28. But it matters to us in terms of how we are progressing to get to that point.”

Pasquantino admitted he is ready for the regular season. However, he understands the importance of remaining healthy and available in the lineup.

“There are definitely some days I don’t feel as good as others,” Pasquantino said. “But I talked to a lot of guys who had similar (injuries) and it’s going to take a little bit before everything is just loose. I just have to be smart with how I progress with the season.”

Pasquantino also reiterated that he is available for any game. Still, the Royals could look to give him opportunities to recharge, most notably by utilizing the designated hitter spot.

The scenario played out on Saturday. Perez started at first base while Pasquantino got four at-bats as the DH.

“If we have a lineup with (Freddy) Fermin behind home plate, I can play first,” Perez said. “Maybe Vinnie needs to DH or an off day, so I can be at first base, too.”

The Royals will continue to evaluate different lineup possibilities with an increasingly versatile roster.

Pasquantino helps plug a key spot in the lineup. As the spring continues, he is just hopeful to stack good performances along the way.

“Right now, it’s tomorrow,” Pasquantino said. “Move on to tomorrow. Wash today the same way I would wash a tough game. Just trying to feel my best tomorrow and get back out there.”