Kansas City superfan’s Christmas tree tells 40-year story of Chiefs pride, family tradition
A Kansas City superfan’s Christmas tree showcases 40 years of Chiefs history, family memories and holiday cheer.
A Kansas City superfan’s Christmas tree showcases 40 years of Chiefs history, family memories and holiday cheer.
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
BGT judge Amanda Holden's rarely-seen daughter Lexi, 18, looked stunning in a series of new family Christmas pictures. Take a look here…
The president’s season’s greetings were greeted with contempt by conservatives for the silliest reason.
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
Elin Nordegren shares three children with retired tight end Jordan Cameron
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
You're right folks, I truly can't comprehend taking the entire summer off.
Gary is in love at age 89
"This isn’t a gift. It’s an insult."
A 33-year-old man was charged Monday for allegedly setting on fire and killing a woman on a New York subway train in what authorities called a “brutal murder” and an example of “depraved behavior.”
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a photo of an elegant Christmas tree ahead of their celebrations with baby Sienna.
Linus Ullmark entered Sunday night's game in Edmonton as the NHL's hottest goalie.
The family feud was shared in a post on Reddit's 'Am I the A------' forum
"this year felt like being awake during surgery"
If you drain a hole in one on the PGA Tour, drinks are on you when you get back to the clubhouse. Even if you're 15 years old. That's what Charlie Woods was left to learn Sunday after his first-ever ace -- a beautiful par three iron that left dad