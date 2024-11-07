Kansas City voters propelled Amendment 2 to legalize sports gambling in Missouri
The late night host held back tears with a reminder of who had a "terrible night" as Trump won the election.
Donald Trump showed up to a Florida polling location with a woman social media users are saying is not his wife Melania Trump. And they are pointing to her indoor sunglasses and complete silence as “proof” of the long-held conspiracy. Medias Touch editor Ron Filipkowski shared the primary clip that’s fueling the online rumors, tweeting, “Melania’s been wearing sunglasses inside all day today.” Immediately, replies started coming in with the reasons the woman next to Trump in the thick black sung
The far-right congresswoman marked Trump's victory by telling a whopper.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a scathing statement on what he called the Democratic Party's "disastrous" campaign after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election to former President Donald Trump. The independent, who caucuses with Democrats, said it "should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."
“Trying to work out if Macron has actually achieved Boss Level troll status,” one social media user wrote.
I hope we never have to hear about "rally sizes" ever again.
Donald Trump’s decisive presidential victory shocked Hollywood as actors, celebrities and media personalities took to social media late Tuesday and early Wednesday to share their feelings of hurt and dismay. Former “Married…With Children” star Christina Applegate said that Trump’s win threatened reproductive rights, which were already impacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. …
The Harris campaign shot back at Democratic Party leadership in Philadelphia after a local party boss blamed the top of the ticket for a poor showing in the city, insisting they treated local leadership with a “lack of respect.” The feud began when Robert Brady, the chair of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, ripped Kamala Harris’ campaign on Wednesday as being disrespectful and incompetent. Brady told The Philadelphia Inquirer he thinks Democrats “probably” should have kept Joe Biden as the par
The conservative attorney said voters had "no excuse" to support a "depraved and brazen pathological liar" like the president-elect.
Gavin Newsom wants the newly reelected Donald Trump to know California has a line, and the former president better think twice about crossing it when he returns to the White House next year. Waiting until Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech this afternoon in Washington DC, the Governor praised his longtime political ally …
A member of the president's family revealed a positive development of a personal nature on election night.
He believes he can take the "corruption" out of them.
Canada will suffer economically, socially and even globally, according to 10 experts on international affairs who feel a Donald Trump presidency only brings bad news for Canada.
"My grandfather sold real estate for decades. The first two things he looked for were these..."
Trump's promises on China as well as ending wars in Ukraine and the Middle East will soon be put to the test.
"Is there really anything positive to consider in global politics at the moment?"
Some front pages pulled no punches when it came to covering the president-elect.
The “Tonight Show” host also taunted the president-elect with a reason why he’s “already super busy.”
