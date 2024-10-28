Kansas City woman dies days after car crashed into utility pole: Police

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.

An older Kansas City woman died Monday several days after a car crash left her pinned between her car door and a utility pole.

Kansas City police responded to a home in the 3900 block of Elmwood Avenue in the Vineyard neighborhood of Kansas City around 7:25 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson.

Responding officers discovered a woman whose black Nissan Murano had apparently crashed, according to Gonzalez. The woman became trapped between the car and a nearby pole as a result of the crash and sustained ultimately fatal injuries.

The woman was transported to TMC Hospice Care, where she was pronounced dead around 6:21 a.m. Saturday.

Since the beginning of 2024, 11,580 people have been injured in 7,793 car accidents in Missouri involving an older driver, according to state data. In the same time frame, 292 people died in 266 accidents involving older drivers in Missouri.