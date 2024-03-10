Kansas coach Bill Self says Hunter Dickinson dislocated his shoulder, MRI coming

Kansas star Hunter Dickinson dislocated his shoulder during KU’s loss to Houston on Saturday, coach Bill Self announced post game.

Dickinson exited the game midway through the second half due to a right-shoulder dislocation. He wouldn’t return for the rest of the game and finished with 11 points, six rebounds

“Hunter dislocated his shoulder — popped (it) back in, but he will have an MRI soon to see what the diagnosis is and try to get a game plan moving forward for him,” Self said.

As Kansas heads into postseason play, the potential loss or limitation of Dickinson is significant.

He’s averaging 18.2 points on 55.2% shooting and grabbing 11 rebounds per game. He’s also an All-America and All-Big 12 candidate. On Saturday, he was named to the Wooden Award National Ballot — as one of the presumed top 15 players in college basketball.

Dickinson isn’t the only Jayhawk dealing with an injury, as fellow Kansas star Kevin McCullar continues to deal with a bone bruise in his left knee. He’s averaging a team-leading 19.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

McCullar was questionable to play heading into Saturday’s game but warmed up with the team and ultimately started. He only played in the first half for 15 minutes. He had zero points while shooting 0-of-4.

“Kevin hadn’t done anything since K-State (very) much, and then today he felt better, thought he’d try,” Self said. “I wish we wouldn’t have played Kev.”

In the second half, Kansas freshman Jamari McDowell replaced McCullar in the starting lineup. He finished with two points and two rebounds in 17 minutes.

For the Jayhawks, playing without one or both stars — at least for portions of the Big 12 Tournament — is a real possibility.

“It’s a pretty (high) level of concern when your two best players are probably questionable moving forward,” Self said.

The KU coach added that it’s “too soon” to say if either will be available for the Big 12 Tournament.