Kansas couple, who ran a daycare, charged after infant found unresponsive, officials say

A Pittsburg, Kansas, couple and daycare workers have been arrested and charged after an infant in their care was found unresponsive, according to police.

Whitney Jo Henderson, 24, and Madison Ann Thompson, 27, were both arrested and charged on Friday, according to the Pittsburg Police Department and court records.

Both women remained jailed Saturday.

The arrests and charges stem from a June 27 incident just after noon where first responders were called about a child not breathing. First responders provided aid to the unresponsive infant who was then transported to the local hospital, stabilized and then later transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Police said the women were running the daycare facility.

Thompson has been charged with felony abuse of a child, felony aggravated endangering of a child and then misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Henderson has been charged with felony aggravated endangering of a child and misdemeanors for criminal use of a weapon for possessing a firearm while “both addicted to and an unlawful user of a controlled substance” as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show the women got a marriage certificate in September 2023.