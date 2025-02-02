Kansas State uses balanced scoring to upset No. 3 Iowa State
Kansas State uses balanced scoring to upset No. 3 Iowa State
Kansas State uses balanced scoring to upset No. 3 Iowa State
"They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."
The illness is tough to avoid once someone in your house gets sick.
"Essential oils smell good. That's all they're good for. They can't replace medicine, vaccines, or healthcare."
TROY, Mich. (AP) — A pressurized oxygen chamber exploded Friday, killing a 5-year-old patient and injuring his mother at a suburban Detroit medical facility.
"One thing from the '70s is that these were fairly common. You could go to many restaurants and just order it as a meal."
The U.S. has spent millions of dollars to send contraceptives to other countries. Did Trump's White House really stop $50 million in condoms for Gaza?
I'm way under.
ABC 10News reporter Olivia González-Britt explains how San Diego County is bracing for new tariffs on Mexico.
A pregnant woman is feeling stuck after her mother-in-law pushed back on her 'no overnight visitors' rule
If the Chiefs hit three Super Bowl wins in a row, they may have to pay Miami Heat's Pat Riley before they can crank out T-shirts.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was left furious after a foul by Chris Paul sent him sprawling during the fourth quarter of his Milwaukee Bucks’ 144-118 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — LeBron James had 24 points and 11 assists before resting for the final quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 134-96 rout of the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
Thanks to a $20,000 donation by the California Resources Corporation, the McFarland Library will soon be getting some STEAM related improvements. Encouraging students to use critical thinking skills.
As we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline, there are several big names who could find their way onto new teams.
Here's what bacterial meningitis is, how it's different from viral and other types of meningitis, and what treatment can be expected.
As different levels of government try to speed up the accreditation process, it can still take years. In some cases, nurses, doctors and others are forced to find work outside of the medical profession.
As police investigate the death of a five year old boy in an explosion involving a hyperbaric chamber, we're talking with a man who has used them for treatment and what the experience is like, including what you should and should not do inside them.
Million Meal Marathon needs volunteers for massive event next week
NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons was suspended by the NBA on Friday for one game without pay after the forward/center picked up a sixth flagrant-foul point this season.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, Jamal Murray had 31 points and 11 assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame Tyrese Maxey's 42 points to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-134 on Friday night.