‘Comfortable’ and ‘perfect’: Why men are obsessed with these $18 best-selling swim trunks

Your search for the best swim trunks are over. The Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks are the best-selling ones on Amazon and they’re only $18.
Just in time for all of your summer beach trips, pool parties and vacations — these swim trunks are a summer must-have. More than 6,000 reviewers have praised these as being “comfortable,” “soft” and quite simply the “best pair of swim trunks” ever. The swim trunks are designed with quick dry technology — so they’ll dry fast after getting out of the water. The fabric is equipped with UPF 50+ which helps block damaging ultraviolet rays. Overall, they’re soft and extra stretchy for a more comfortable all around fit.
The swim trunks are available in sizes S to 4X to accommodate a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Plus, it’s available in 43 different colors and styles to ensure you find the one that suits you the best.
Below, a few reasons why shoppers say these swim trunks are the only ones you need.
Size and fit
“Possibly the best pair of swim trunks I’ve ever had,” wrote one happy customer. “I have a large waist (about 50 inches) and bought the 4x size trunks. They fit beautifully. The drawstring let me tighten to a comfortable, secure fit. I can move around (as one will do while swimming) without tightness or worry about ripping a stitch. The pockets are nice, and the two cargo pockets even better.”
He continued: “I can easily untie the drawstring and lower the front to use the restroom, pull back up and re-cinch the drawstring. My last pair of trunks had a Velcro/drawstring lacing type setup. It was awkward to use, and took far longer than I wanted it to. I don’t want or need a fly in my swim trunks, thank you. I bought two pairs of these, and I’m completely satisfied with my purchase.”
Great quality
“So many swim trunks in the department stores are of poor quality,” wrote one satisfied customer. “These are great. I first bought these shorts a few years ago in a beach store while vacationing. I was excited to find them online after not being able to find decent swim trunks in the department stores. They are true to size and not short which seems to be the trend recently. The retail [price] on the tag was $26.99, but available for $17.99 on Amazon. So glad I made the purchase. Don't look at another pair of shorts. You should buy these.”
Comfortable
“Got this for my dad's bday, he LOOOVED it. Was super excited and said it's the most comfortable, and ideal in every way, swim trunks he's ever had. He doesn't swim in them, tends to wear them during the summer for pajamas,” shared one 5-star reviewer.
Bottom Line
“These shorts are absolutely perfect; they have a soft lining for prevention of the ‘crown jewels’ from chafing and they are nice and comfortable when wearing, wet or dry,” wrote one happy shopper.
Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks
Shop it: starting at $18, amazon.com
The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
