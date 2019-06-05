‘Comfortable’ and ‘perfect’: Why men are obsessed with these $18 best-selling swim trunks

The Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks are the best-selling swimming trunks on Amazon and have over 6,000 reviews to back it up. (Photo: Getty Images)

Your search for the best swim trunks are over. The Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks are the best-selling ones on Amazon and they’re only $18.

Just in time for all of your summer beach trips, pool parties and vacations — these swim trunks are a summer must-have. More than 6,000 reviewers have praised these as being “comfortable,” “soft” and quite simply the “best pair of swim trunks” ever. The swim trunks are designed with quick dry technology — so they’ll dry fast after getting out of the water. The fabric is equipped with UPF 50+ which helps block damaging ultraviolet rays. Overall, they’re soft and extra stretchy for a more comfortable all around fit.

Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks (Photo: Amazon) More

The swim trunks are available in sizes S to 4X to accommodate a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Plus, it’s available in 43 different colors and styles to ensure you find the one that suits you the best.

Below, a few reasons why shoppers say these swim trunks are the only ones you need.

Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks (Photo: Amazon) More

“Possibly the best pair of swim trunks I’ve ever had,” wrote one happy customer. “I have a large waist (about 50 inches) and bought the 4x size trunks. They fit beautifully. The drawstring let me tighten to a comfortable, secure fit. I can move around (as one will do while swimming) without tightness or worry about ripping a stitch. The pockets are nice, and the two cargo pockets even better.”

He continued: “I can easily untie the drawstring and lower the front to use the restroom, pull back up and re-cinch the drawstring. My last pair of trunks had a Velcro/drawstring lacing type setup. It was awkward to use, and took far longer than I wanted it to. I don’t want or need a fly in my swim trunks, thank you. I bought two pairs of these, and I’m completely satisfied with my purchase.”

Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks (Photo: Amazon) More

“So many swim trunks in the department stores are of poor quality,” wrote one satisfied customer. “These are great. I first bought these shorts a few years ago in a beach store while vacationing. I was excited to find them online after not being able to find decent swim trunks in the department stores. They are true to size and not short which seems to be the trend recently. The retail [price] on the tag was $26.99, but available for $17.99 on Amazon. So glad I made the purchase. Don't look at another pair of shorts. You should buy these.”