Kanye West accused of sexual assault on set of music video in new lawsuit

Rapper Ye - formerly known as Kanye West - has been accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit that alleges he strangled a model on the set of a music video.

Warning: This story contains details that readers may find distressing

The lawsuit alleges the musician shoved his fingers in the claimant's mouth at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City in 2010, in what it refers to as "pornographic gagging", Sky News' US partner network NBC News reported.

The model who brought the case - which was filed on Friday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York - was a background actor for another musician's music video that Ye was guest-starring in, NBC said, citing the lawsuit.

She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages against the 47-year-old.

A representative for Ye and the New York City Police Department were approached for comment by NBC News on Saturday.

The lawsuit alleges that a few hours into the shoot, the rapper arrived on set, took over control and ordered "female background actors/models, including the claimant, to line up in the hallway".

The rapper is then believed to have "evaluated their appearances, pointed to two of the women, and then commanded them to follow him".

The lawsuit adds the claimant, who was said to be wearing "revealing lingerie", was uncomfortable but went with Ye to a suite which had a sofa and a camera.

When in the room, Ye is said to have ordered the production team to start playing the music, to which he did not know his lyrics and instead rambled, "rawr, rawr, rawr".

The lawsuit claims: "Defendant West then pulled two chairs near the camera, positioned them across from each other, and instructed the claimant to sit in the chair in front of the camera."

While stood over the model, the lawsuit clams Ye strangled her with both hands, according to NBC.

It claims he went on "emulate forced oral sex" with his hands, with the rapper allegedly screaming: "This is art. This is f****** art. I am like Picasso."

Read more from Sky News:

Cillian Murphy and his wife buy a cinema

Joy star James Norton on the 'postcode lottery' of IVF

Universal Music Group is also named in the lawsuit as a defendant and is accused of failing to investigate the incident.

The corporation did not immediately respond to a request for comment by NBC.

Jesse S Weinstein, a lawyer representing the claimant, said the woman "displayed great courage to speak out against some of the most powerful men and entities within the entertainment industry".