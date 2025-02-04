Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Grammys Stunt: What We Know for Sure

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a shocking entrance at the 2025 Grammys on February 2, and most of us are still grappling with why Censori agreed to walk the red carpet wearing nothing but a sheer stocking over her naked body.

So far neither West nor Censori has issued a statement addressing the stunt, which was particularly disturbing given West was fully clothed beside her wearing dark sunglasses, creating a stark—and highly uncomfortable—contrast between husband and wife.

After the incident, it was reported that West and Censori left the Crypto.com arena, where the Grammys were held, without going inside. But were they kicked out, as many speculated? Or did they willingly leave? And what’s really going on with their relationship?

Here’s everything we know for sure about Kanye West, Bianca Censori, and their uncomfortable walk on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

Were Kanye West and Bianca Censori kicked out of the 2025 Grammy Awards?

According to multiple reports, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were not booted out of the Grammys as was initially speculated. People confirms that West, who was nominated for best rap song for “Carnival” on his album Vultures 1, and Censori made the decision to leave immediately after walking the carpet. People also reports that West posted—then deleted—a photo of the couple’s evening which he captioned, “love story.”

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Will Censori face repercussions?

There was a small but unlikely chance that Censori would face charges for public nudity, however she appears to be in the clear. Newsweek reports that both the LAPD and the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office “have not heard" of any impending charges against Censori.

The outlet adds that in order to be found guilty of indecent exposure in California, a person must “intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it.”

As for whether Censori broke Grammys dress code rules? Per a 2013 email from CBS, “all talent appearing on camera” is expected to adhere to the following guidelines: “Please be sure that buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered. Thong type costumes are problematic. Please avoid exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack. Bare sides or under curvature of the breasts is also problematic. Please avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples. Please be sure the genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible 'puffy' bare skin exposure.”

Since Censori did not enter the venue, and did not appear on CBS's official broadcast, she is unlikely to face repercussions from the network. So far, the Recording Academy has not issued a statement regarding the couple's red carpet stunt.

Was the nudity a reference?

A source told Page Six that the couple was recreating West’s Vultures 1 album art on the red carpet. On the cover of the album, which was released in February of 2024, West wears a hockey mask while Censori stands with her back to the camera wearing a thong and thigh-high black stockings. The couple did recreate this pose on the red carpet; however, it was just one of several different angles that Censori offered to photographers.

What’s the story with Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship?

There aren’t a lot of concrete details about Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship dynamics. Though Censori reportedly returned to social media just before the Grammys after having deactivated her account last October, she offers little insight into their partnership.

Since the pair became a couple, countless people online have expressed concern for the 30-year-old former Yeezy employee regarding the ways in which she appears to be publicly humiliated by West. Even before her appearance at the 2025 Grammys, Censori is regularly out and about with the rapper in various forms of public nudity and was allegedly investigated by Italian authorities for public indecency in 2023.

West and Censori wed in 2022, two years after she began working for Yeezy and one year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West.

Before he began dating Censori, West was briefly linked to actor Julia Fox. In Fox’s 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, she recalls her relationship with someone she called The Artist, who is largely believed to be West. She writes that The Artist dictated her wardrobe, and that she wasn’t allowed to have an opinion or assert agency regarding her outfit choices. Kim Kardashian made similar comments during her own relationship with West, famously revealing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he and a stylist completely overhauled her wardrobe when they got together.

Fox also says that The Artist offered to pay for her to get a boob job.

Who is Bianca Censori?

Per what appears to be her LinkedIn account, Bianca Censori is the head of architecture at West’s fashion brand Yeezy, a position she has held since 2020. The same profile shows that she has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne.

In a since-deleted HypeBeast interview from 2021, Censori, who is Australian, opened up about her childhood in Melbourne, saying she had always been drawn to creative projects.

This post will be updated as new information emerges.

