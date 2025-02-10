Kanye West deletes X account after vile Taylor Swift Super Bowl rant and 'sensitive content' warning

Kanye West has removed his X account after criticising Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl and expressing gratitude to Elon Musk for giving him a platform to “vent.”

On Friday, the rapper, now known as Ye, shared a series of antisemitic and offensive remarks, sparking backlash across the platform. Despite calls for his permanent ban — including from Friends star David Schwimmer — West continued posting over the weekend.

As the 2025 Super Bowl took place on Sunday, users noticed that a caution message had been placed on his profile, stating: “Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content.” Similar warnings were applied to all images and videos on his account.

Despite the content warning, West continued posted. Before logging off, the 47-year-old wrote: “I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent.

“It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night.”

During the game, which featured Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, West also posted a rant about Taylor Swift, who was at the New Orleans Superdome supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Swift pictured at the Super Bowl in New Orleans (Getty Images)

Referencing Lamar’s song Not Like Us, West wrote: “IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE ... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE.”

Over the weekend, Schwimmer called out West for his antisemitic social media commentary and called on X owner Elon Musk to remove the rapper from the platform.

The 58-year-old said: “This is so 2022. We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr Musk.”

He continued: “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence.

West have deleted his X account (X/Kanye West)

“His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.

“I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.”

“Silence is complicity,” he added.

The American artist has previously had his X account suspended at least twice before. It was first suspended in December 2022 when he declared he “liked Hitler” during an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars.

The rapper pictured with wife Bianca Censori at the Grammys earlier this month (Getty Images)

At the time, West had already faced major backlash and was dropped by brands such as Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga following a series of antisemitic remarks.

A year later, West apologised to the Jewish community, but in February 2024, he appeared to backtrack on this apology upon releasing his album Vultures.

A week ago, the rapper and his wife Bianca Censori caused a stir at the Grammy Awards, when she wore a seemingly transparent dress on the red carpet as he stood next to her.

Recently, West claimed he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and said he is autistic.