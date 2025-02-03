Kanye West and Don Lemon Flame Each Other Over Grammys Rumor

Kanye West and Don Lemon exchanged heated words Monday after the rapper accused the former CNN host of starting a rumor that he and his wife Bianca Censori were kicked out of the Grammys for their shocking stunt .

The quips began when West, who now goes by Ye, posted a since-deleted photo of Lemon smiling on his Instagram with the caption: “This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic].”

“3 decades of innovating music and they always K***S like this,” he continued, according to a screenshot of the post reported in Page Six.

Kanye West says Don Lemon started the rumor he was kicked out of the Grammys with wife Bianca Censori. pic.twitter.com/zWF9pAsTeh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2025

On music’s biggest night Sunday, West arrived with Censori who swiftly took off her fur coat on the red carpet to reveal a completely nude look . While social media reeled over the shocking moment, rumors began to circulate that the two had been escorted out of the event despite West being up for a nomination in the Best Rap Song category. Multiple reports have since confirmed that West and Censori were not kicked out of the event, but chose to leave after walking the carpet.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Following West’s dig, Lemon posted a video to his Instagram , attempting to debunk the rapper’s claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First of all, Kanye, Ye—whatever your name is—I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it,” Lemon began.

“I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere. So first of all, get your s*** straight. And you, of all people, calling me a coon. That Make America Great Again hat must be too tight on your head.”

Lemon initially uploaded a video to his Instagram Sunday night where he said that he had heard West and Censori were not invited to the award ceremony.

“I’m hearing that Kanye wanted to do the red carpet, that he wasn’t invited—that’s what I’m hearing from the folks here at the Grammys. And then, uh, he left, maybe he was escorted out,” Lemon said in the video.

He then corrected himself in a separate video and said that the couple were in fact invited and had not been kicked out.