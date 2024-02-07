Kanye West drops new music video with daughter North rapping

Kanye West released the music video for the two-part track “TALKING / ONCE AGAIN” on Wednesday (7 February).

The track and visuals, taken from his forthcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign titled Vultures, feature his 10-year-old daughter North. West, 46 shares North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 43.

In the music video, shared on the embattled artist’s Instagram and Twitter/X, North is shown having her hair done and smiling with her dad while also rapping the first verse: “It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie / Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

Ty Dolla $ign’s daughter, Jailynn Crystal, also makes an appearance as her father sings: “How much to stop my daughter from growing? I just can’t take it now.”

James Blake also features on the track.

In the comments section, fans on Instagram joked that North could have rap beef with Drake’s six-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

TALKING / ONCE AGAIN

Directed by D’INNOCENZO BROTHERS cinematography BY MATTEO COCCO pic.twitter.com/7mAvaYe18o — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2024

Drake’s son, whom he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux, released a song titled “My Man Freestyle” via his father in November last year.

“Adonis has 24 hours to respond,” one person joked.

“North coming for Adonis on this one,” added another.

West has courted widespread criticism in recent years over antisemitic comments he’s made.

In December 2022, he appeared on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show, where he claimed that he “liked Hitler” and said people should “stop dissing the Nazis”.

A year later, West posted an apology to the Jewish community written in Hebrew, but has continued to share offensive views or content.

“It was not my intention to offend or disrespect and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,“ he said. ”Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.“

Barely a month prior to this, he had referred to the controversies on “Vultures”, the title track from his album of the same name: “How I’m antisemitic? I just f***ed a Jewish bitch.”

In response to his antisemitic outbursts in 2022, West lost his fashion collaborations with Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga, and was dropped by his agency, CAA.

Vultures, which was originally intended for release last year, is now scheduled to come out on 9 February. During an album release party in December, West was spotted wearing a KKK-style hood while on stage.