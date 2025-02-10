Kanye West Exits Social Media (Again) After Professing Love For Hitler (Again)

The artist formerly known as Kanye West quit social media Sunday, having spent most of the prior week publishing exceedingly racist, antisemitic and misogynistic content online.

Ye’s last posts on X, formerly Twitter, included pornography, criticisms of Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar (both of whom were at the Super Bowl), and praise for billionaire Elon Musk, whom he said “stole my Nazi swag.”

Musk, who owns X and occupies a senior position in the Trump administration having spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to reinstall President Donald Trump, had previously flagged Ye’s account as “NSFW” after he repeatedly sent porn to his 32.7 million followers.

“I’m logging out of Twitter,” Ye posted late Sunday night.

“I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board,” he continued. (The rapper had once been banned from the platform for antisemitic, violent tweets. Musk reinstated his account after he bought Twitter in 2022.)

“It was like an Ayahuasca trip,” Ye continued. “Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and good night.”

During the Super Bowl, the rapper also publicly backed Sean “Diddy” Combs, who’s been accused of gruesome acts of sexual assault, attacked Lamar’s performance at halftime, and lashed out at Swift for singing along to his lyrics.

“IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE ... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE.”

“KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I,” he added in all caps. “AS I TWEET IN CODE WORDS AND KISS ELONS ASS AND BEG HIM TO NOT CANCEL MY ACCOUNT.”

Amid the tumult on social media, Ye also purchased a Super Bowl commercial that directed viewers to his website, where the only item for sale is a white T-shirt emblazoned with a black swastika.

The ad, which features Ye lying down in a dentist chair, aired in the Los Angeles area, according to NBC News.

Ye’s signoff Sunday capped a tumultuous couple of days for the 47-year-old rapper.

In the past week, he’s posted content such as, “I’m a Nazi,” and “I love Hitler,” in addition to longer antisemitic rants like, “JEWS WERE BETTER AS SLAVES YOU HAVE TO PUT YOUR JEWS IN THEIR PLACE AND MAKE THEM INTO YOUR SLAVES.”

He also angrily defended his wife Bianca Censori’s NSFW red carpet outfit at the Grammys.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE,” he wrote in a post responding to Censori’s entirely nude ensemble. Ye also called people who criticized the outfit “STUPID ASS WOKE PAWNS.”

