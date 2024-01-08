Kanye West gushes over Bianca Censori in birthday tribute

The Stronger rapper, also known as Ye, took to social media on Saturday to gush over Bianca as she turned 29. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist.” Kanye added the caption of one picture: “I miss you when I wake up before you”. He went on to praise Bianca not only for her beauty but for her brains and loyalty too, “masters degree in architecture 140 IQ. loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me.”