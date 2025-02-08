Kanye West Said He Named His Upcoming Album 'Bully' After Learning That His 9-Year-Old Son Saint West 'Kicked' A Child For Being 'Weak'

During their chat, Ye wound up discussing the inspiration behind his upcoming album, which is titled “Bully.”

“Bully” marks Ye’s first solo project in over three years.

When asked why he chose to name the album “Bully,” Ye revealed that it was inspired by his 9-year-old son Saint West, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian and Ye share three more kids together: North, Chicago, and Psalm.

“My son was playing with some kid, and then he kicked him,” Ye began. “I asked my son, ‘Why did you do that?’ He said, ‘Because he weak.’”

“I was like, This man is really a bully right here,” Ye laughed.

Host LaBoy laughed along with Ye before stating, “Saint, you the reason for ‘Bully.’”

As the rapper mentioned Saint’s apparent habit of kicking and pushing other kids, LaBoy said, “I wonder where he get that from, which parent. Definitely a young Ye.”

Several social media users have since branded Ye’s remarks “weird” and “disgusting.”

“He’s proud to have raised a bully smh,” one person wrote. “Uhm.... okay... this is weird. I have so many thoughts,” someone else said.

“As if you’re child kicking other child who seemed ‘weak’ is something to brag on. Disgusting,” another comment read. “praising your kid for being a bully. yeah, that’s going to work out really well. Great parenting. Not,” one more user added.