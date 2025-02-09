Kanye West says he 'empathises' with P Diddy while downplaying Cassie abuse

Kanye West has taken aim at domestic abuse victims in his latest online diatribe, claiming he can “empathise” with people like P Diddy.

West, who goes by ‘Ye’, posted a screenshot of Diddy from shocking 2016 hotel security footage that showed him physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

In his caption, the 47-year-old rapper and father of four wrote: “When I [sic] man truly loves a woman he may express it in rage I empathize with both sides.”

In another post underneath the same photo, he added: “You have to truly be in love to get to the point of risking everything.”

The video of Diddy captured the rap mogul punching and kicking his ex-girlfriend as she tried to escape him in a hotel corridor.

Ye’s now-deleted posts on X (X)

In the footage Diddy, real name Sean Combs, throws Cassie Ventura to the ground, kicks her repeatedly and drags her through the hall.

Sean Combs is currently in prison awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The spinning wheel that determines the next target of Kanye West’s hatred then landed more generally on “domestic abuse victims”, with Ye writing: “Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency? ....Im just asking for a friend.”

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, at the 2025 Grammys (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kanye West then posted an image of a hoodie he is selling on his Yeezy website that is identical to the one Cassie was wearing in the assault footage. It is listed on West’s site as “Love Hoodie.” The tweets have since been deleted.

West already defended P Diddy earlier this week by appearing to launch a “Free Puff” clothing range. He took to X to defend Combs, saying: “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N****S AND B*****S IS P**** YOU WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S***.”

Kanye then doubled down by sharing a video on Instagram where he's could be seen to be having a FaceTime call with Diddy's son, Christian.

Sean Diddy Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

At this point in time, Kanye West only follows four people on Instagram. His wife, Bianca Censori, P Diddy and P Diddy’s two sons, Christian and Justin Combs.

His followers aren’t exactly thrilled with this new pivot. In the comments of his post announcing a merch collaboration with Sean Combs, who is currently behind bars, one person has written: “We're not buying no ped*philes merch, you're alone on this one.” Under another recent post, a commenter asks: “What if North was the victim?”

Sean Combs’ trial begins May 5. He has entered a not guilty plea and denied all accusations of wrongdoing.