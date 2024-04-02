Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign cancel Vultures listening parties

The hip-hop stars, who have already released the first album in their Vultures trilogy, were planning to give fans the first listen of the second record at the "Vultures 1 & 2 Listening Experience" in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., North Carolina and Florida in April. However, arena officials announced the cancellation of the shows over the weekend, while others quietly scrapped them without comment. A representative for Kanye, also known as Ye, confirmed to Variety on Monday that the listening sessions were no longer going ahead. The rep also told Billboard that they're confident new dates will be announced shortly.