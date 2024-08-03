Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Drop New Single ‘Slide,’ Suggesting Potential Release of ‘Vultures 2’

Not all hope may be lost for the release of “Vultures 2.” Tonight, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign put out their new song “Slide” on yeezy.com, signaling that the sequel to their collaborative album that dropped in February may come sooner than fans think.

There’s been a lot of chatter about “Vultures 2” this week, particularly after West’s website stated that the album would finally be publicly available today. But after fans and media took notice, the release date was swiftly removed from the site, leading the Internet to speculate that the waiting game would continue.

More from Variety

Until now, of course, with the release of “Slide.” The organ-driven song was first previewed in Sept. 2023 during a West and Ty listening session at Le Baroque in Geneva, Switzerland, and was then played by Fred Again.. at his Shrine Expo Hall shows in Los Angeles two months later. “This is madness for me, I made this with my brother Ty a few months ago,” said Fred at the time.

The song was once again performed in Dec. 2023 at the Vultures Rave in Miami, and a few months later a tracklist on North West’s shirt suggested that James Blake was featured on the track. It’s unclear who made the final version of the song, as a simple stream appears on yeezy.com.

It’s been a long road to “Vultures 2,” as West first announced that it would be the second in a trilogy of albums back in January. “Vultures 1” was released on Feb. 10, while the second installment was scheduled for March 8. That came and went, and after several track teases on social media, a May 3 release was teased. But that too came and went, and the scheduling and subsequent cancellation of listening events across the world threw water on any optimism that “Vultures 2” would see the light of day. Currently, the album is still without a release date.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.