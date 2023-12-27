Kanye West's apology receives mixed response from Jewish organisations

The Stronger rapper, also known as Ye, apologised to the Jewish community on Instagram on Tuesday for making antisemitic comments on social media and in public for more than a year. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was never my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused." The 46-year-old added that he was committed to learning and having "greater sensitivity and understanding" in the future and dedicated to "making amends" and working towards "promoting unity."